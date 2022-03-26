Sun shines today into Monday however we turn active by midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Sunny conditions are in store for the Stateline today however the sun provides little warmth as a rather cold Canadian air mass sits directly overhead.
Sunny but Cold:
You might want to bundle up if you are heading out to church this morning, temperatures are starting off in the low 20s to start the day barely warming into the upper 30s for the day ahead.
While the high pressure still influences our overnight hours, skies remain clear, and temperatures drop again into the upper teens to low 20s for the night tonight. The Stateline sees a chilly day for Monday as well with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Similar to last week, a mid-week low pressure system switches up our weather pattern. Clouds return for Monday night into Tuesday allowing for some warmer temperatures in the upper 20s for Monday night and into the low 40s for Tuesday.
Rain/Snow for the Mid-Week:
Tuesday morning remains cloudy and dry for the most part, it isn't until the late afternoon to early evening when the rain gets here. We have the chance for heavy rain, windy conditions and even a rumble of thunder Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. Wednesday is when the Stateline sees its warmup, temperatures warm into the upper 50s for the day.
As this low-pressure system progresses eastward some colder air gets wrapped into the system and allows us to see temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s for Wednesday night into Thursday night. With that cold air in place, we have a slight chance for some snow showers to develop.
The Weekend Ahead:
The first few days of April look unseasonable but mostly dry. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 40s for the end of the week before we warm into the 50s for the weekend!
Fingers crossed that spring is here to stay!!!