Summerfield Zoo adds another member to their family

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Summerfield Zoo is adding another member to the family! The newest addition is a baby gray wolf pup. According to the owner of the zoo the aging wolfpack will be happy to have a youngster to keep them spry.
“This new gray wolf pup is very exciting for us! The pup will be available for visitors to see this week so come and see her for yourself!” says Rick Anderson, owner of Summerfield Zoo.
Summerfield Zoo's admission is $13 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $9 for kids.
Proceeds from admission sales help to feed and care for all of the animals, many of which are rescues.
While at the zoo, visitors can bottle-feed goats, enjoy animal presentations, and experience animals up close at the petting zoo.
More information about the zoo and its exotic animal inhabitants can be found online.