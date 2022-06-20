 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values up to 105 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Summerfield Zoo adds another member to their family

Baby Grey Wolf Pup

newest member of the Summerfield Zoo Community 

BELVIDERE  (WREX) — Summerfield Zoo is adding another member to the family! The newest addition is a baby gray wolf pup. According to the owner of the zoo the aging wolfpack will be happy to have a youngster to keep them spry. 

“This new gray wolf pup is very exciting for us! The pup will be available for visitors to see this week so come and see her for yourself!” says Rick Anderson, owner of Summerfield Zoo.

Summerfield Zoo's admission is $13 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $9 for kids.

Proceeds from admission sales help to feed and care for all of the animals, many of which are rescues.

While at the zoo, visitors can bottle-feed goats, enjoy animal presentations, and experience animals up close at the petting zoo.

More information about the zoo and its exotic animal inhabitants can be found online.

