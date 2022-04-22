Summer weekend weather replaces the Friday downpours

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A preview of summer heat briefly takes over from the rain and cool conditions this week. Rain comes right back, however, so plan around some wet weather.
Summer on Saturday:
Friday's soggy weather winds down as the evening arrives. We'll have a dry and breezy night while warmer air sweeps in. The downpours came in ahead of a warm front; behind the front, temperatures soar going into the weekend.
We get to feel the 80s for the first time this year by Saturday afternoon. The weather turns mostly sunny as well, adding to the summer feel in the air.
That said, the only downside is windy weather, especially in the afternoon. Southerly winds hit 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Make sure loose items in the yard don't blow away, and be careful while driving.
The winds calm a little Saturday night, yet stay breezy into Sunday.
Sunday showers:
Summer heat won't last past Saturday. A cold front sweeps in early Sunday morning, bringing us back to spring conditions.
We likely see more showers and storms Sunday morning, but they won't last past that. After a rainy morning, look for a dry and breezy afternoon.
Temperatures fall back to the upper 60s, which is still near average for this time of year. Even colder weather settles in behind the front next week.
Cooler next week:
The weather stays dry yet a little brisk for late April next week. Temperatures warm a little above 50 degrees during the day, and near freezing at night. We still have some frost potential as a result.
We may warm back toward the 60s later in the week, but don't look for any very warm weather as May kicks off.