Summer sunshine and warmth returns Wednesday

After 3 straight days of drizzly and cool weather, brighter and warmer conditions make a triumphant return and stick around for a long stretch.
Light rain showers stay steady through the evening. Most spots won't pick up much for rain in total, but on the flip side there won't be any downpours to avoid as you are out and about. The rain should wrap up by 10 pm. The overnight hours remain dry and partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s.
Wednesday starts the dry and warm stretch of weather. We'll see a partly cloudy sky with temperatures rebounding to the low 80s. The weather stays at that level for Thursday and Friday, while the sky turns mostly sunny.
Keep an eye on the weekend. While temperatures won't change (low to middle 80s), there is a low chance for rain, mainly on Sunday. Scattered showers and storms may interrupt your weekend plans.
The heat sticks around next week, with more sunshine than not.