Summer-like weather takes us through the rest of the week

Another warm and sunny day is on the menu as temperatures will reach for record breaking territory once again before active weather returns into the weekend.
Thursday morning is off to another mild start. Temperatures sit within the 50's as we have clear skies overhead. Sunshine will dominate today as we stay dry.
Sunny skies will take over for another day with our afternoon highs getting even closer to record breaking territory. Today's record sits at 83° set back in 2006, today's forecast is 82°. We get close to tying or breaking that record.
As the weather stays dry, these warm temperatures along with breezy winds and the very dry air still in place still brings the entire area an elevated fire risk.
A few counties will see another Red Flag Warning go into effect at 11 a.m. This includes Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and all of southern Wisconsin. Winds will gust stronger in these areas. Regardless of where you are at, avoid burning today if you can as these conditions are still in place.
Winds will settle into tonight with gusts only near 20 MPH for Friday. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80's as sunshine also remains.
The weekend brings us a few changes as a cold front will sweep through. Saturday will start out dry with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 70's. The cold front will bring us a chance for strong storms into Saturday afternoon and evening.
The entire area is under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential. A few storms may become severe bringing a large hail and strong wind threat. Keep this in mind if you have any plans later in the day on Saturday.
Showers will follow us into Sunday bringing us a soggy end to the weekend. Along with the soggy weather, the cold front will drop our temperatures. We take a fall out of the upper 70's to the lower 50's for much cooler weather for Sunday.
The start of next week will also stay cooler with spring-like weather expected through the extended forecast.