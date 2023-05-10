Summer-like temperatures take over for the next few days

Temperatures continue to climb as dry weather dominates along with sunshine. Chances for rain return later this week.
Wednesday brings quiet conditions with temperatures still dropping into the upper 40's and or low 50's. Sunshine will greet us early as we're in for a warm and bright day.
Sunshine will dominate into the early afternoon before a few clouds move in. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70's, flirting with the 80's. We're in for another great day to get outside, but if you plan to do so grab the sunscreen.
The UV Index will climb to an 8 with pollen levels also remaining high, keep this in mind if you're heading outdoors.
Dry conditions remain overnight as we drop into the low to middle 50's. Clouds and some sun is expected into Thursday as we break into the lower 80's during the afternoon.
Most of Thursday is expected to dry before chances of showers and thunderstorms start to return. Late Thursday night into Friday morning brings a low potential for strong to severe storms.
A majority of the area is under a 1 out of 5 for the severe potential. Many details are still unclear, stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer to the end of the week.
Showers and a few storms are possible into the morning on Friday with the activity to move out into Friday evening and night.
There will be some dry time as the entire weekend is not looking to be a complete washout. Saturday morning and early afternoon may stay dry with showers to move back into the evening.
This rain may follow us into Sunday morning for a soggy start to Mother's Day. Some of these details may change, stay tuned for more.