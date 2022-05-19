Summer-like temperatures return along with a chance for stronger storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thursday is off to a foggy start before temperatures climb and the chance for stronger storms returns.
Brief warmup:
This morning is off to a foggy start. Lee and DeKalb counties are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m. Areas of dense fog with visibility down to a quarter of a mile or less possible. Drive slowly if you are heading out early this morning.
The fog will dissipate as we head through the morning with some cloud cover sticking around. You may see a brief sprinkle this morning as well with the rest of the day staying dry.
Temperatures will soar into the lower to middle 80's into the afternoon as slightly breezy conditions also return. Winds will gust up to 20 miles per hour.
Later tonight, some thunderstorms may reach us as portions of Stephenson County are under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential. Storms will fire up well to our northwest but may reach us into tonight.
With most of the area avoiding the storms tonight, Friday brings us the next chance.
Friday's storm potential:
Friday will bring us a better chance for strong to severe storms. Portions of our area are under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential with the rest of us further northwest under a 1 out of 5.
Friday will start with some showers and potentially weaker storms. We may get some dry time throughout the early afternoon before showers and storms fire up into the late afternoon and evening.
The biggest threats will be large hail with strong winds possible as well. This activity will be scattered through the evening, it may linger into early Saturday morning.