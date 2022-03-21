Summer-like start to the week will lead to the return of cooler and soggy weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday brings a pleasant start to the first week into Spring as showers and cooler temperatures are set to return as early as tomorrow.
Beautiful Monday:
The morning is off to a cool and quiet start with temperatures sitting within the lower 40's. Some cloud cover will move overhead as partly sunny skies are expected for today. A light breeze will be noticed this afternoon as winds may gust up to 25 miles per hour.
A majority of the day stays dry and warm with temperatures climbing into the lower 70's for summer-like weather later today. Clouds will begin to increase overnight ahead of the rain showers that will spill over for most of Tuesday.
Along with the rain, temperatures will also fall closer to average if not slightly cooler.
Rainy stretch:
Later tonight, showers will reach the area as a large system will bring us chances for rain starting tomorrow lasting through Thursday.
Showers will move in overnight and become more scattered and off-and-on through Tuesday. Temperatures will also only reach the lower 50's as cooler weather settles in.
The rain will linger and potentially become slightly more widespread Tuesday night into Wednesday as the middle of our week will see more rain reach the area. By Wednesday, temperatures will only climb in the upper 40's with breezy conditions.
As this system continues move through northern Illinois, we may get some dry time into Wednesday evening before showers return. Temperatures will drop near freezing Wednesday night resulting in a chance for a rain and snow mix into Thursday morning.