Summer heat slowly creeps back in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A pattern change this weekend could bring back hotter and more humid weather for a short while. The taste of heat may be bookended by cooler air before and after the quick switch.
Not much changes between Tuesday night and Wednesday night. We stay in the quiet and warm pattern for one more day.
Tuesday night may provide some patchy fog, but otherwise we have a clear and calm night. Temperatures cool to around 60 degrees. Wednesday features a mainly sunny sky with temperatures in the low 80s.
A slow-moving cold front produces our first shot at cooler air. We see the front slide through between Wednesday night and Thursday. Scattered showers and storms develop ahead of the front and may fall on-and-off into Thursday evening.
Temperatures fall to the upper 70s Thursday, then stay there for Friday. The end of the week gets back to some sunny weather, however.
A pattern change this weekend may finally switch up the upper level winds. Instead of blowing in cooler air, southerly winds move in some heat and humidity. While not the hottest weather of the summer, you should notice a difference.
Saturday remains dry, with highs back into the low 80s and with higher humidity. Sunday hits the middle 80s with slightly muggy conditions. Monday and Tuesday stay in the middle to low 80s.
During this same stretch, scattered showers and storms may return late Sunday into Monday. After we dry out, cooler weather in the 70s could return after Tuesday.