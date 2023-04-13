Summer heat lasts into the weekend

We may double up on our days in the 80s with a couple more potentially ahead. Temperatures crash this weekend as storms roll through.
The heat keeps rolling into Friday, and potentially Saturday too. Friday stays mostly sunny and slightly breezy. The winds calm enough that the elevated fire concern should go away. Look for highs just getting up to 80 degrees for a 3rd day in a row.
On Saturday, the weather system bringing big changes to the area appears to be slowing down. As a result, we may squeeze out one last day of sunshine and warmth. Temperatures should hit 80 degrees for a 4th day in a row.
A cold front hits Saturday evening, and likely sparks showers and scattered storms. If the front arrives around sunset or earlier, there may be a low risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. We remain at a 1 out of 5 for severe weather as a result.
If the front slows further and doesn't come through until overnight, we still likely see a few storms, but severe weather should be out of the picture.
Temperatures crash behind the cold front. We likely drop 20-30 degrees between Saturday and Sunday. That leaves us in the low 50s for highs on Sunday. On-and-off rainfall lasts through the day, so plan on soggy conditions for most the end of the weekend.
Next week starts cool and windy, then we slowly warm back to the 60s and 70s late in the week.