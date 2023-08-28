 Skip to main content
Summer heat holds off until the holiday

  • Updated
Comfortable conditions take us through the week, then get ready for some heat. Check out the forecast video to see when temperatures climb.

Our break from last week's intense heat rolls through most of this week, then we'll have to watch the weekend for hot weather to return.

In the meantime, look for a quiet and warmer night with lows in the low 60s. This is about 10 degrees warmer than last night and feeling a lot more like late August. 

Tuesday has the August feel back too. Highs hit the low 80s across the Stateline under a mostly sunny sky. That doesn't quite last, as a cold front comes through by the late morning. We'll see an isolated shower or storm or two, but most spots stay dry. 

Behind the cold front, Wednesday drops about 10 degrees and hits the low 70s. We see a sunny sky back in the area, and that view may not change until next week at the earliest.

Under the sunny and quiet weather pattern, look for temperatures to slowly heat back up. Thursday hits the upper 70s, then Friday returns to the low 80s. 

This holiday weekend brings the low 90s back into the area. Each day from Saturday to Labor Day bring sunshine and the heat index in the middle 90s. We may see that level of heat stay in place through at least the middle of next week. 

