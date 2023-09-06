Summer heat exits as fall-like temperatures move in

As a cold front passes through, cooler temperatures will move in as chances for showers also remain into this evening.
Wednesday morning is still off to a muggy start with a few sprinkles possible. Cloud cover will also stick around today with some glimpses of sunshine.
As a cold front swept through after sunrise, our temperatures will cap out in the upper 70's as humidity begins to drop.
The afternoon and evening still holds on to a chance for isolated to scattered showers to bubble up. Some spots may remain dry. Any activity will fizzle out into tonight with cloud cover remaining.
Thursday will bring us a taste of fall with afternoon highs struggling to break into the lower 70's. Mostly cloudy skies will make for a gloomy yet dry day.
Sunshine looks to return into Friday and the weekend as temperatures begin to rise some. By Saturday, we may break into the lower 80's before we cool off even more into next week.
Chances for rain return on both Monday and Tuesday as temperatures fall into the upper 60's.