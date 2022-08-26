Summer heat creeps back in for the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a brief September preview, we get back into some heat and muggy air before August ends. A few showers and storms may pop up within the summer air.
The rest of Friday remains clear and comfortable. Temperatures stay in the 70s through sunset, then dip into the 60s from there. The low humidity and quickly cooling air should feel a little like September. We drop to the middle 50s overnight, with clouds building in.
Saturday transitions back to more August-like weather. We hit the low 80s for highs, with slightly humid air building up. The conditions should feel very similar to the steady weather we had through the week. Look for a partly cloudy and dry sky.
Sunday and Monday bring back more typical summer weather. Highs hit the middle 80s, with muggy air in place. This could push the heat index into the upper 80s.
The hotter and muggy air helps showers and storms bubble up by Sunday afternoon. No severe storms are expected, but heavy to torrential downpours are possible. There is a slight risk of flooding rain.
After on-and-off showers and storms Sunday and Monday, the weather transitions back to early fall conditions. Tuesday and beyond may cool to the 70s, with midweek possible into the low 70s. We maintain sunny and mild weather through the week, creating a pleasant start to September.