Summer heat builds in under the sunshine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With sunny weather back in play, temperatures slowly warm through the weekend, and could take a jump into hot summer territory soon.
The sunshine and lack of clouds got Tuesday's temperatures to jump 15 degrees over Monday. While we won't see a similar jump going into Wednesday, there is a slow warming trend to be had through early next week.
Overnight, conditions get a little brisk. Temperatures cool into the low 50s, and a low-lying spot or two could fall to the upper 40s. Some patchy fog may develop, but that shouldn't slow you down much in the morning.
Wednesday keeps the sunny weather going, with highs closer to 80 degrees. We may warm into the low 80s for Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures may hover in the low 80s this weekend, and we're monitoring a slight chance for rain. The trend lately is for a completely dry and sunny weekend. Any rain looks to fall late Saturday night.
Next week summer heat could be a big story. Monday and Tuesday may warm to near 90 degrees, which is also near record territory. The hotter weather may not last long, with 60° weather potentially moving in by midweek.