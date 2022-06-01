Structure fire in Rockford, considered accidental

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Earlier today the Rockford Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on Josyln Street for a report of a possible structure fire.
Upon arrival the first unit reported light smoke visible from the chimney. Fire units located a small extinguished fire in the basement of the house.
Other units searched the building to make sure all occupants were out of the house and cleared the residence from smoke.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and damages are estimated around $1,000. No one was displaced by the fire.