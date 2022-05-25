Structure fire displaces residents, no injuries reported

ROCKFORD -- On May 25 at approximately 12:34 p.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to a call on the 4700 block of 20th Street for a residential structure fire.
The first arriving fire engine reported heavy fire coming from the structure.
Fire personnel laid several hose lines and made entry into the structure to fight the fire.
The volume of fire was significant and required firefighters to take a defensive position as extinguishing efforts continued.
The fire was brought under control in 80 minutes.
The cause of the fire is considered accidental at this time in the investigation.
Occupants of the house are displaced and are being helped by family members.