Stronger storms possible Saturday evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A cold front sweeping through this evening may generate scattered thunderstorms. We'll have to watch the sky closely, as a storm or two may reach strong to severe strength.
The front comes in from the northwest out of central Wisconsin. Strong winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes may be risks. We likely start seeing storms after 5 pm, and could last through 8 pm. We'll see the storms slide toward Chicago and exit our area late this evening.
Stay weather aware, and have ways to get weather alerts just in case. Since the storms look isolated, most spots avoid severe weather.
After the front moves by Sunday morning, temperatures drop again. We cool to the middle 70s Sunday afternoon, with a mainly cloudy sky.
Next week hovers around 80 degrees or slightly below each day. We see more clouds on Monday, then mostly sunny weather after that. We might see rain return by next weekend.