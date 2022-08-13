 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Saturday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Stronger storms possible Saturday evening

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A cold front sweeping through this evening may generate scattered thunderstorms. We'll have to watch the sky closely, as a storm or two may reach strong to severe strength.

SPC DAY 1.png

The front comes in from the northwest out of central Wisconsin. Strong winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes may be risks. We likely start seeing storms after 5 pm, and could last through 8 pm. We'll see the storms slide toward Chicago and exit our area late this evening.

HRRR short range.png

Stay weather aware, and have ways to get weather alerts just in case. Since the storms look isolated, most spots avoid severe weather. 

tonight 1.png

After the front moves by Sunday morning, temperatures drop again. We cool to the middle 70s Sunday afternoon, with a mainly cloudy sky.

Next week hovers around 80 degrees or slightly below each day. We see more clouds on Monday, then mostly sunny weather after that. We might see rain return by next weekend.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you