Stronger storms are possible into the evening

  • Updated
ROCKFORD (WREX) — As summer heat sets in, the area may see stronger storms into the evening and overnight hours.

Hot and humid:

Tuesday is off to a warm start with temperatures sitting within the upper 60's. Temperatures will only climb into the afternoon, soaring into the upper 80's. Some spots may hit 90 degrees. 

Dew points will also be on the rise with the upper 60's and lower 70's likely by the afternoon. Tuesday will be hot and humid before chances for storms return later tonight. 

Most of the day will stay dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Storms may reach us later today. 

Strong storms:

With a majority of the day staying dry, storms may reach us into this evening. Area's north of I-88 are under a 1 out of 5 for the severe potential. The biggest threats will be strong winds and hail. The tornado risk stays to our north into Wisconsin. 

Some storms may bubble up as early as 7 p.m. with the chance for strong storms sticking around through 2 a.m. Most of this activity is expected to be scattered in nature. The storms and severe threat will come to an end into tomorrow morning. 

End of week:

Wednesday holds a low chance for some pop-up thunderstorms, what we typically see during the summer months. Temperatures will be back in the upper 80's with sunshine to return. 

Thursday will bring us into the lower 90's as we'll be on track to break the day time high of 87 degrees set back in 2011. Overnight lows may also break records as we'll fall into the upper 60's, the previous record fell to 65 degrees. 

Most of this week features record-breaking heat before we still the 70's and even 60's return weekend and extended forecast. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

