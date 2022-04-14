 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be hazardous
for high profile vehicles, especially on north-south oriented
roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Strong winds take over for Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
WREX 2016.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a cool and calm start, sunshine will dominate today as will strong winds. 

Windy Thursday:

This morning temperatures have dropped into the 30's with a much cooler start. Clear skies will be noticed as sunny skies are expected all day long. Winds will begin to increase as we head through the morning hours.

advisory cutout.png

A High Wind Warning has been issued for all of northern Illinois. The afternoon will see sustained wind gusts from 30 to 35 miles per hour. Gusts may reach up to 60 miles per hour. The advisory will expire for all at 7 p.m. this evening.

Wind Gust Forecast.png

With such strong gusts likely, secure any loose objects if you haven't already and take caution on the roadways as driving may be difficult. These winds may break tree limbs leading to possible power outages. 

Temperatures this afternoon with climb into the upper 40's as sunshine continues to dominate with conditions staying dry.

As we continue to stay dry into the overnight hours, winds will slowly settle down but will stay breezy, gusting up to 30 miles per hour. Breezy winds will remain through the end of the week as well. 

Weekend:

Friday morning features a slight chance for a rain, even a rain and snow mix, to move through the area. A cold front will push through bringing this chance, most will stay dry through the morning with the afternoon trending to stay dry as well.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 50's as winds stay breezy. Winds may gust up to 25 miles per hour. Overnight lows will still drop into the lower 30's if not upper 20's heading into Saturday. 

The weekend will see highs in the upper 40's. Sunshine will make a comeback for Saturday, but cloud cover will return for Easter Sunday. Another system will reach us late into Sunday, primarily early for Monday. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you