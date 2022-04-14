Strong winds take over for Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a cool and calm start, sunshine will dominate today as will strong winds.
Windy Thursday:
This morning temperatures have dropped into the 30's with a much cooler start. Clear skies will be noticed as sunny skies are expected all day long. Winds will begin to increase as we head through the morning hours.
A High Wind Warning has been issued for all of northern Illinois. The afternoon will see sustained wind gusts from 30 to 35 miles per hour. Gusts may reach up to 60 miles per hour. The advisory will expire for all at 7 p.m. this evening.
With such strong gusts likely, secure any loose objects if you haven't already and take caution on the roadways as driving may be difficult. These winds may break tree limbs leading to possible power outages.
Temperatures this afternoon with climb into the upper 40's as sunshine continues to dominate with conditions staying dry.
As we continue to stay dry into the overnight hours, winds will slowly settle down but will stay breezy, gusting up to 30 miles per hour. Breezy winds will remain through the end of the week as well.
Weekend:
Friday morning features a slight chance for a rain, even a rain and snow mix, to move through the area. A cold front will push through bringing this chance, most will stay dry through the morning with the afternoon trending to stay dry as well.
Temperatures will climb into the lower 50's as winds stay breezy. Winds may gust up to 25 miles per hour. Overnight lows will still drop into the lower 30's if not upper 20's heading into Saturday.
The weekend will see highs in the upper 40's. Sunshine will make a comeback for Saturday, but cloud cover will return for Easter Sunday. Another system will reach us late into Sunday, primarily early for Monday.