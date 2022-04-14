Strong winds take over for Thursday

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be hazardous for high profile vehicles, especially on north-south oriented roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&