Strong winds bring down trees and cut off power to thousands in the Stateline

STATELINE (WREX) — A line of severe thunderstorms brought very strong wind gusts and damage to many in the Stateline Saturday night.
An early round of thunderstorms brought pea-sized hail from Fulton in Whiteside County to Stephenson County. Half-inch hail was reported near Lanark in Carroll County just before 6:30 p.m.
Afterwards, a line of storms building in Iowa crossed the Mississippi River. The storms spawned tornadoes in parts of central and eastern Iowa, killing at least seven in the Des Moines area.
According to the National Weather Service, a 75 mph wind gust was reported at the Whiteside County Airport near Rock Falls just after 9:30 p.m. In Dixon, emergency managers reported a 52 mph wind gust at 9:45 p.m. before the power went out.
As the storm moved east, winds brought numerous trees and power lines down in Winnebago County. The weather station at the Chicago Rockford International Airport reported an 81 mph wind gust at 10:15 p.m.
Tree damage and power outages were reported throughout the city of Rockford late Saturday night. Spring Creek Rd. west of Alpine Rd. was shut down for several hours due to trees falling on power lines across the roadway.
Cars and trucks on local highways were also significantly affected by the severe wind gusts as it blew through the Stateline.
The National Weather Service says a semi trailer was blown over on IL Route 72 east of Genoa in DeKalb County just before 10:30 p.m.
The Boone County Fire Protection District #2 says they were called to another semi trailer that had rolled over on I-90 near the Boone and McHenry County Line. They say one person was taken to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford for minor injuries.
Officials also said they responded to a crash on I-90 near the Boone and Winnebago County Line as well as a transformer on fire on Genoa Rd. in Boone County.
As the line of storms moved out of the Stateline, a gust of 70 mph was reported in Harvard in McHenry County at around 10:30 p.m.
Into the early morning hours Sunday, the storms had passed but the winds had not. Wind gusts of 58, 60, and 63 mph were reported at the Chicago Rockford International Airport between 3 and 4 a.m. Sunday.