Strong winds and snow hit after rain leaves

Wild weather over the next 48 hours brings blustery winds and the threat of heavy snow. Much colder temperatures round out an active rest of the week.
Rainy weather may bring a few quick downpours this evening. The rainy weather should dry up after 8 pm.
Once the rain leaves, windy weather picks up. After midnight, strong wind gusts jump over 40 mph, and could hit 50 mph at times Wednesday morning. A Wind Advisory is in place between 3 a.m. and noon Wednesday, highlighting where the worst of the winds will be.
By Wednesday afternoon, calmer winds settle in, with temperatures falling to the 30s.
Thursday then brings in another phase of this active week. A potential winter storm may strike the region, bringing the threat of heavy snow. For now, we may see over 3" of snowfall throughout Thursday. Some freezing rain may mix in, especially near I-88. Blustery winds gusting up to 35 mph may create some blowing and drifting snow.
Winter Storm Watches will be in effect for portions of northern Illinois, highlighting where the heavier snow may line up. Stay tuned for updates on this incoming storm.
Sunshine returns Friday, but temperatures drop to the chilly 20s. We rebound to the 40s with sunny weather this weekend.