Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess
of 6 inches are possible, along with some minor ice
accumulations. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick, snow covered roads. The hazardous
conditions are likely to impact both the morning and evening
commutes on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Strong winds and snow hit after rain leaves

  Updated
  • 0

Rainy weather gives way to gusty winds Wednesday morning then heavier snow Thursday

Wild weather over the next 48 hours brings blustery winds and the threat of heavy snow. Much colder temperatures round out an active rest of the week.

Rainy weather may bring a few quick downpours this evening. The rainy weather should dry up after 8 pm.

tonight 2.png

Once the rain leaves, windy weather picks up. After midnight, strong wind gusts jump over 40 mph, and could hit 50 mph at times Wednesday morning. A Wind Advisory is in place between 3 a.m. and noon Wednesday, highlighting where the worst of the winds will be. 

wind.png

By Wednesday afternoon, calmer winds settle in, with temperatures falling to the 30s.

Tomorrow Whole Day Planner.png

Thursday then brings in another phase of this active week. A potential winter storm may strike the region, bringing the threat of heavy snow. For now, we may see over 3" of snowfall throughout Thursday. Some freezing rain may mix in, especially near I-88. Blustery winds gusting up to 35 mph may create some blowing and drifting snow.

headline 2.png

Winter Storm Watches will be in effect for portions of northern Illinois, highlighting where the heavier snow may line up. Stay tuned for updates on this incoming storm. 

snow.png

Sunshine returns Friday, but temperatures drop to the chilly 20s. We rebound to the 40s with sunny weather this weekend.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

