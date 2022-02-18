Strong winds and snow create hazardous driving weather tonight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Don't let the rapidly changing weather catch you off guard. Strong wind gusts and a burst of snow this evening combine to create very difficult driving conditions tonight.
Strong winds:
Blustery weather lasts through early overnight, creating a nuisance for a variety of reasons. Watch out for loose objects blowing around, difficult driving conditions, and isolated power outages while these strong winds blow.
The wind gusts reach 40-45 mph through early Saturday morning. The gusts start out from the southwest, then turn to out of the northwest later tonight.
A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 am Saturday for Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, and Stephenson counties to highlight where the worst of the winds will be.
The strong winds combine with a quick-hitting burst of snow to create hazardous conditions tonight (more on this below).
Blowing and drifting snow:
In Lee and DeKalb counties, recently fallen snow combines with the strong winds to create widespread blowing and drifting snow, plus hard-to-see conditions. This is mostly in open areas. Be very careful driving around, especially later tonight as the winds pick up.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in these counties through 9 AM Saturday to highlight where the treacherous travel conditions will be and for how long.
Snow squall possible:
Finally, watch out for a heavy burst of new snow on top of the strong winds later this evening. While we won't see much for snow accumulation, road conditions may change suddenly, which could catch you off guard.
A cold front sends the burst of snow into the Stateline roughly between 6 and 9 pm. We may pick up a quick 1/2" to 1" of snowfall. This is enough to create slick spots on the roads.
On top of this, the 40-45 mph wind gusts create very difficult driving conditions. The blowing snow may create near-blizzard conditions, so be very careful driving in open areas. Watch out for the slippery roads too, as mentioned above.
The weather dries up for the rest of the weekend. The strong winds settle down some this weekend, but still gust up to 35 mph both days.