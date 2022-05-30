Strong Tuesday storms kick out the summer heat

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The short preview of summer weather ends Tuesday, with strong to severe storms possible during the transition. Cooler yet comfortable weather takes over for a long stretch afterward.
Stormy Tuesday:
Memorial Day wraps up with a lot of heat and warmth. Temperatures stay in the 80s during the evening, then the 70s at night. The breezy south winds continue through the night.
Tuesday keeps a little of the summer conditions around before the cooler air kicks in. Look for temperatures in the middle 80s, or around 10 degrees above average.
A cold front arrives in the middle of the afternoon, which is great timing to tap into the unstable air (warm, humid) ahead of it. As a result, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. Most of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are under a 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms. This means scattered storms, with threats of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and/or isolated tornadoes.
The storms are most likely around 5 pm, and may last for a couple of hours. We'll have quiet, cooler, and dry weather by Tuesday night.
Staying near average:
The weather clears out, cools off, and stays warm and comfortable for a long stretch after Tuesday.
Wednesday and Thursday are a little below average and in the low 70s. Both days remain mostly sunny.
Friday and Saturday warm back to average with highs in the middle 70s. Both days again stay mostly sunny and dry.
Sunday and Monday have slight chances for rain. Otherwise, look for highs in the middle to upper 70s and partly cloudy weather. We may stay in the middle 70s through next week.