Strong to severe storms remain possible late this evening

We are in wait-and-see mode as a second round of strong storms approaches this Stateline. Large to damaging hail and isolated tornadoes remain threats.
Storms move north out of central Illinois and may impact locations near and west of I-39. It's looking increasingly likely that large, damaging hail is the main threat. Isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out. A Tornado Watch for Carroll and Whiteside counties remains in effect until 10 pm. These locations have a higher likelihood of seeing tornadoes.
The locations most likely to get severe weather are into Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties in Illinois and Green and Rock counties in southern Wisconsin. The watch lasts until 1 am. Damaging hail is the main threat.
After 10 pm, storms in general should lift north and away from us. We'll stay quiet until around sunrise, then one last round of strong to severe storms may erupt.
A strong cold front comes through during the early morning and may fire up strong thunderstorms. Hail, tornadoes, and damaging wind gusts are all threats. Have ways to get severe weather alerts before you head out for the day.