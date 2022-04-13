Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With off and on showers and thunderstorms expected through the morning, a chance for strong to severe storms into the afternoon.
Severe chance:
This morning features slightly humid conditions and warm temperatures as may sit within the 60's. Some spotty showers and weak thunderstorms are moving across the area and will continue to do so throughout the morning.
The Stateline will see some dry time in between showers before a cold front brings the chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected to bubble up into the early afternoon through the evening.
Most of the Stateline is still under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential. The biggest threat for severe storms has slightly shifted further south, out of our area, however our area still features the chance for strong to severe storms.
The morning showers and storms may limit the chance for any storms to become severe later, stay weather aware as there may be enough energy left for the activity to turn severe.
The all threats are on the table such as small hail, heavy rain and even a low-end tornado risk. The biggest concern with damaging winds being the biggest concern for the Stateline.
The showers and thunderstorms will begin to die down into the evening and early overnight hours as even some cloud cover will exit as well.
Winds will be breezy through today and turn even stronger overnight into Thursday.
Windy Thursday:
As the cold front sweeps through, we'll see lots of sunshine for our Thursday as we dry off.
Winds will significantly increase compared to today with sustained winds blowing at 25-30 miles per hour by the afternoon and gusting at 45 to 50 miles per hour.
Make sure to secure any loose object and take caution on the roads with west southwest winds expected to bring strong gusts.