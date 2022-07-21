Strong storms spark up over the next few nights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Keep an eye out through Sunday morning, as showers and storms become more of a threat as the weekend goes along. Most of the storms, however, come through overnight.
We start our stormy stretch with a couple isolated storms through 8 pm. While most spots stay dry, keep an eye out for dark clouds and rain. Storms may suddenly bring downpours, very strong winds, and frequent lightning. There is a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms, with damaging winds and hail being threats.
The storms quickly leave after 8 pm, with dry and clear weather overnight. Temperatures cool to the low 60s under calm conditions.
We get a bit of a repeat on Friday. The day starts out sunny, then turns somewhat cloudy. Temperatures rise to near 90 degrees. Most of the day stays dry, then an isolated storm chance may develop near sunset.
A better chance for storms arrives very late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Stronger storms may develop and linger for a couple hours, bringing the threat for flooding rainfall or flash flooding. Strong wind gusts may be possible as well. Stay alert if you'll be up early Saturday morning.
The rest of Saturday stays quiet and hot. Temperatures warm into the low 90s, but conditions may feel like the upper 90s with the humidity.
Saturday night brings another threat for severe weather and heavy rainfall. Severe storms develop in northern and western Wisconsin Saturday afternoon (heads up if traveling or spending the weekend in that direction).
As storms approach Saturday night, they may be on a weakening trend, but still could bring damaging wind gusts. Have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts and weather information.
Storms and showers should clear by early Sunday morning. The rest of the weekend and early next week stay cooler and in the low 80s. Rain and storms may not return until the middle of next week.