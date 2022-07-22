Strong storms return for the next few nights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Most of the daytime hours will stay dry with stronger storms possible into the next few nights.
Turning active:
Friday is off to a bright start as we'll see some cloud cover build in throughout the morning. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80's as we'll stay warm. The late afternoon may see some isolated showers and storms bubble up with some places staying dry.
A better chance for any activity to move through will come overnight. The entire area is under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential. If any storms become severe, damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain will be the biggest concern.
Most of this activity will move out early into Saturday with more dry time returning.
Saturday will be a toasty and mostly sunny day. We'll see sunshine through most of the day as a chance for isolated storms remains. The severe threat will move in during the evening and overnight.
Portions of our area are under a 2 out of 5. All threats such as damaging winds, hail, even a low-end tornado risk are all possible late Saturday.
With a cold front moving through Sunday, chances for showers and storms stick around with most of the area under a 1 out of 5 for an isolated strong storm possible.
Heating up:
Along with the chance for strong storms, Saturday will also be a toasty day. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90's with dew points into the lower 70's. Heat index values are to climb into the lower triple digits calling for a hot day.
Thanks to the cold front that will move through Sunday, our temperatures will drop into the lower 80's for most of next week.