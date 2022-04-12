Strong storms remain possible Wednesday evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Midweek severe weather is still possible in the Stateline, as long as morning activity doesn't rob the area of energy. Stronger winds remain in place after a stormy Wednesday.
Spotty showers and a few storms rumble in before sunrise Wednesday. These shouldn't be severe but could bring a quick downpour or two. We'll continue to see spotty showers and storms through the morning. There will be a lot of dry time in between, so the morning isn't a washout.
This pattern continues into the afternoon. Depending on how much morning activity we get, the severe weather potential may rise or lower by the evening. If morning storms settle us down too much, severe weather won't be as likely in the evening.
Either way, watch out for potentially strong to severe storms after 4 pm Wednesday. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall are the main threats, with a small tornado risk in play.
Evening showers and storms wind down by Wednesday night. We remain dry and much colder over the rest of the week.
Wednesday warms to near 70 degrees, but Thursday drops to the low 50s. The weather remains dry yet windy. In fact, Thursday looks windier than Tuesday. West southwest winds may gust to 50 mph or so, creating difficult driving conditions. Loose objects and tree branches may blow down, so secure anything that could blow away in your yard.
Temperatures stay in the upper 40s to low 50s with much quieter and calmer weather late this week.