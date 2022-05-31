Strong storms remain possible this evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We continue to watch out for strong storms and severe weather, but the risks are decreasing. Stay ready for storms after 6 pm tonight.
Morning and afternoon cloud cover helps keep the atmosphere from getting too charged up. We have enough energy to generate a few strong to severe storms, but widespread activity isn't likely.
A cold front should help trigger storms later this evening, generally between 6 and 11 pm. These storms may bring brief heavy downpours and gusty winds. If the storms get organized enough, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible.
Overall, be ready for storms, but we may not see all of the ingredients line up for severe weather tonight. Stay alert and stay tuned to the 13 Weather Authority for any updates.
After the front moves past us late tonight, look for cooler and quiet weather for the rest of the week. We may not see rain in the forecast until the end of the weekend. Temperatures stay cool long term, with the 80s possibly staying away until the middle of the month.