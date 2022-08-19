Strong storms possible through the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After avoiding storms for nearly 2 weeks, rumbles of thunder return tonight and Saturday. A few could be on the stronger end this weekend.
Showers and storms remain scattered this evening, and likely spread through our area after 7 pm. Severe weather isn't likely, but watch out for lightning, downpours, and gusty winds. The storms slowly come to an end late this evening as they shift east out of our area.
Saturday may start out dry, then scattered showers and a few storms slowly move back in by the end of the morning. Another lull is possible by the early afternoon.
Late Saturday afternoon, strong storms look possible. A severe storm or two may develop south of US 20 and I-90. This area is at a 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms, meaning isolated severe weather is possible. Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours are the main threats in these areas.
The storms wind down by Saturday night, then we trend drier for Sunday. A few spotty showers are possible Sunday morning. The remainder of the day and most of next week looks dry and turning sunny.
Temperatures cool to the 70s this weekend, then the low 80s return next week. We won't be much warmer than that as the milder summer trend keeps rolling for another week.