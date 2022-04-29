Strong storms possible for Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Conditions stay dry with chances for rain returning this evening with a severe potential for Saturday.
Mostly quiet Friday:
Cloud cover and fairly mild temperatures join us this morning. Most spots have dropped into the upper 40's, a nice change from the chilly mornings we've had this week.
Later this afternoon, temperatures will climb into the middle 60's for a warmer day as conditions remain dry. Breezy winds will be noticed with wind gusts reaching up to 25 miles per hour. The evening brings a chance for showers with an even better chance arriving into the overnight hours.
Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50's as even breezier winds arrive. Winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour and up to 35 for Saturday as more rain and potentially strong storms arrive into the weekend.
Severe risk:
Saturday will feature some spotty showers and weak thunderstorms early. Cloud cover is expected to remain. This morning activity may limit the severe potential for the afternoon and early evening.
If the Stateline sees sunshine and fewer morning showers/storms, we will have a better chance for stronger storms. The entire Stateline is under a severe potential with all threats on the table.
Area to the east of the I-39 corridor hold a slightly higher potential for stronger storms that may bring heavy rain, large hail and even a tornado. This activity is expected to bubble up near I-39 and move east into the Chicago suburbs.
Some activity may linger into the evening hours. Stay tuned to the forecast, some details may change into Saturday morning with the early showers potentially impacting the afternoon storms.
Sunday and beyond:
Sunday features a slight chance for some showers with a majority of the day staying dry. Temperatures will be back into the upper 50's. By Monday, the 60's return to the forecast as another chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for Tuesday.
More active weather is likely the latter half of next week as we dip into the 50's for a few days only to return back into the 60's.