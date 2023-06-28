Strong storms may strike through Thursday

As the weather turns hotter and more humid, severe storms may become a threat early and late Thursday. Additional storms are possible this weekend.
Leading up to the stormy weather, air quality concerns linger. At times through Thursday morning, unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality remains in play. Take the same precautions as Tuesday.
As for the storms, one round of potentially strong activity comes through early Thursday. We see most of the storms around 4 am. Downpours, strong winds, and hail may be threats. Have ways to get weather alerts ahead of the morning commute. We sit at a 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms, meaning isolated severe storms are possible.
During the daylight hours, Thursday stays mainly dry, hotter, and humid. Temperatures may jump to around 90 degrees.
Late Thursday afternoon, strong to severe storms may bubble up again. There remains some uncertainty as to where they start up, so they remain hit-or-miss for now. Wind, hail, and an isolated tornado or two are the threats. This time period is a 2 out of 5 for severe weather, meaning scattered severe storms are possible.
Friday looks drier with highs in the middle 80s and a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers and a few storms may pop up again this weekend.