...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy
for fine particulate matter statewide on Wednesday June 28th and
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for fine particulate matter statewide
for Thursday June 29th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues in the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the
unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this additional
alert.

Sensitive individuals, including people with heart or lung disease,
older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and
outdoor workers should avoid long or intense outdoor activity.
Everyone else should reduce long or intense outdoor activity and take
more breaks during outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions and protect
your health can be found at www.airnow.gov.

Media contact...217 558 1536.

Strong storms may strike through Thursday

Severe weather remains a risk tonight and again late Thursday, with wind and hail the main threats

As the weather turns hotter and more humid, severe storms may become a threat early and late Thursday. Additional storms are possible this weekend.

New Air Quality.png

Leading up to the stormy weather, air quality concerns linger. At times through Thursday morning, unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality remains in play. Take the same precautions as Tuesday.

SPC DAY 1.png

As for the storms, one round of potentially strong activity comes through early Thursday. We see most of the storms around 4 am. Downpours, strong winds, and hail may be threats. Have ways to get weather alerts ahead of the morning commute. We sit at a 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms, meaning isolated severe storms are possible.

During the daylight hours, Thursday stays mainly dry, hotter, and humid. Temperatures may jump to around 90 degrees. 

SPC DAY 2.png

Late Thursday afternoon, strong to severe storms may bubble up again. There remains some uncertainty as to where they start up, so they remain hit-or-miss for now. Wind, hail, and an isolated tornado or two are the threats. This time period is a 2 out of 5 for severe weather, meaning scattered severe storms are possible.

Friday looks drier with highs in the middle 80s and a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers and a few storms may pop up again this weekend. 

