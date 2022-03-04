Strong storms may reach the Stateline on Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a quiet end to the week, temperatures will climb as strong storms may develop into Saturday evening.
Stormy Saturday:
Saturday morning will start out dry as temperatures will warm out of the upper 30's, making their way to the middle 60's by the afternoon. Some spots may warm into the upper 60's as well above average temperatures return.
A majority of the day stays dry as some scattered showers will begin to enter mainly after 4 p.m. As we track further into the afternoon and evening, the Stateline does have a potential to see stronger storms.
The entire viewing area is under a marginal severe risk, a 1 out of 5 for the severe potential. A better chance to see any severe storms stays off to our west into Iowa.
Scattered showers, with some imbedded thunderstorms, will move through the area after 4 p.m. with gusty winds likely. Winds may gust up to 35-40 miles per hour through the afternoon and evening hours.
With the scattered activity to continue, a broken line of thunderstorms along a cold front is expected to reach the area into the evening after 8 p.m. Gusty winds, small hail and even pockets of heavier rain will be the biggest threats as these storms move through.
This line of thunderstorms will develop in Iowa and may weaken as it enters our area. With a low but present potential for severe storms, stay weather aware into Saturday evening.