Strong storms forecasted to impact the area this evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There is a severe weather threat along the northern Illinois southern Wisconsin border as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.
Steamy afternoon leads to some storms:
With the temperatures rising into the upper 80s some spots have the potential to hit 90 degrees today. The rest of the afternoon and evening remains hot and humid before chances for storms return later tonight.
Most of the state of Illinois is under a thunderstorm outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for the afternoon and evening hours. Northern Illinois is under a 1 out of 5 for the severe potential, with portions of southern Wisconsin being under a 2 out of 5. The biggest threats will be damaging winds and hail.
While storms are not guaranteed, if they make it to our area they come as early as 7 p.m. with the chance for strong storms sticking around through 2 a.m. Most of this activity is expected to be scattered in nature. The storms and severe threat will come to an end tomorrow morning.
Tornado Watch to our north:
The SPC issued a tornado watch for most of Wisconsin until 9:00 PM tonight, this includes part of our viewing area of Green, Rock, and Walworth counties.
A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of strong to severe thunderstorms, capable of producing tornadoes in addition to large hail and damaging winds.
Thunderstorms will be developing across the High Plains this afternoon into this evening, these storms are capable of producing large hail up to the size of ping pong balls, damaging wind up to 70 mph and even capable of producing tornadoes.
Start preparing now:
It is important to prepare now before a Tornado Warning is issued. A Tornado Warning means that meteorologists have detected a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado or that a tornado has been spotted in your area.
Make sure to have multiple ways of receiving watches and warnings for your location. You can download the 13 Weather Authority App to receive up-to-the-minute personalized weather information for your exact location.
Also, Emergency Alert notifications are available on your smartphone, as long as they are enabled. Check the settings on your phone to make sure those alerts are activated. A NOAA Weather Radio is also an option to receive urgent weather alerts. Do not rely on outdoor warning sirens to notify you of a Tornado Warning.
You can also be a hero and be a part of the process of notifying others about a Tornado Warning. If you know somebody under a Tornado Warning, give them a call or text them to let them know that they need to seek shelter.
If under a Tornado Warning:
When you are under a Tornado Warning, it is important to find a safe shelter immediately until the storm passes.
The safest place to be during a tornado is in the most interior room on the lowest floor of your home or business. If you live in an apartment complex, find a designated safe shelter, or ask a neighbor who lives on the lowest floor if you can shelter with them.
If you are in a mobile home or car, get out and find the nearest sturdy structure. With any shelter, stay away from windows to protect yourself from any debris flying through the air. Stay in your safe place until the all clear is given.
Stay tuned to Your 13 Weather Authority as we track the storms on air, online, and on the 13 News app.