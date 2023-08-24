Strong storms enter as high heat exits

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Boone, McHenry, Rock, and Walworth counties until 10 pm. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the likely threats in these areas with isolated storms.
These storms slowly move in from Madison through 8 pm tonight. They mainly stay near and east of I-39 and I-90. While not widespread, watch out for one or two storms bringing severe threats.
After 8 pm, the storms fizzle out and we'll have a quiet end to the night.
The storms are coming from a cold front which ushers out the intense heat. The rest of the evening remains hot with the heat index well over 100 degrees. Continue to pace yourself and finding ways to stay cool.
The overnight hours drop into the 60s are we start to cool off. Friday remains warm and muggy, but only to the middle 80s for temperatures and the low 90s for heat index. Another cold front Friday night drops temperatures again for the weekend.