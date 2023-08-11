Strong storms are still possible overnight

While the threat for storms disappeared during the day on Friday, the overnight hours could provide scattered storms. A risk for severe weather is still in play.
We likely won't see storms until after midnight. The storms come in from southern Wisconsin. If conditions hold together, strong winds and large hail are threats with isolated storms.
We currently sit at a 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather roughly south of US 20. Along and north of the highway, a 2 out of 5 risk lingers, since severe weather is a little more likely here. These storms may continue off-and-on through sunrise. Even if we don't see strong to severe storms, a few quick downpours, gusty winds, and lightning may wake you up.
After the overnight rain and storms clear, Saturday remains dry and sunny. High temperatures jump to the middle 80s for a second day in a row.
Sunday sees a few clouds build in, especially late in the day. Temperatures cool to the low 80s. We may see showers and storms return by the late evening hours, at the earliest.
A better chance for rain comes Sunday night. Severe weather isn't likely, but rainy weather is likely. We'll see showers and storms linger into Monday.
Next week features a lot of cooler weather. We start the week in the middle 70s, then only warm up to around 80 degrees by midweek. Thursday could see a return of storms, along with temperatures back to the upper 70s.
Hotter weather near the 90s may be possible by next weekend.