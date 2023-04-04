Strong storms are possible again Wednesday morning

A strong cold front comes through during the early morning and may fire up strong thunderstorms. Hail, tornadoes, and damaging wind gusts are all threats.
That said, the severe risk area looks much higher closer to Chicago. The I-39 corridor and east is at a 1 or 2 out of 5, meaning only isolated severe storms are possible. Storms may not organize in time to affect us with severe weather. Have ways to get severe weather alerts before you head out for the day.
Sunny yet windy weather moves in after a stormy morning. Westerly wind gusts may hit 45 mph. Warm temperatures in the middle 60s will be felt for highs.
After a couple of busy weather days, the weather settles down for the end of the work week. Thursday is breezy, sunny, and cooler with highs near 50 degrees. We warm back to the upper 50s on Friday under a sunny sky.
The weekend remains sunny and warms further. Temperatures may get near 70 degrees in time for Easter Sunday.
Temperatures may approach 80 degrees by next week.