Strong storms and high heat strike Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wednesday may be hottest and busiest day of the week. 100-degree heat indices set in early in the day, then drenching storms coming through late.
Leading up to a busy midweek, quiet and very warm weather settles in. The remainder of the daytime hours feel like the 90s thanks to the higher heat and humidity. Overnight, temperatures remain very warm and in the middle 70s.
Storms hold off until late in the morning. While we wait for them to arrive, look for temperatures to heat up very quickly. We'll go from the 70s to right around 90 degrees by noon. With the sticky air in play, the heat index jumps to around 100 degrees by late morning. Do what you need to do to stay cool!
By mid-afternoon, strong storms brew up ahead of an approaching cold front. The storms may bring gusty winds and soaking rainfall thanks to the high humidity.
There is a 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms for the majority of northern Illinois. This means isolated severe storms are possible. The risk jumps to a 2 out of 5 around DeKalb as there is a better chance for severe storms in this area.
Have multiple ways to get weather alerts Wednesday afternoon. The main severe risks are damaging wind gusts and flooding rainfall.
After the storms clear late Wednesday evening, we should stay sunny and dry until Sunday. Temperatures drop briefly to the low 80s Thursday, then climb back into the 90s by Saturday.