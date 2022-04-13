 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ TO 7 PM CDT
/8 PM EDT/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Travel could be hazardous for high profile vehicles, espcially
on north-south oriented roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Stormy weather turns windy by Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After receiving a quick soaking Wednesday evening, strong winds kick in Thursday. The blustery weather makes it difficult to drive and may create a few power outages.

Stormy Wednesday:

Strong storms exit the Stateline early. Spotty lighter showers are likely through the rest of the evening, then the weather dries up by midnight. 

The morning and early afternoon rain plus the stubborn clouds kept the atmosphere from getting charged up, so we avoided severe storms. By the time a cold front moved through in the afternoon, there wasn't the right conditions for severe storms any longer.

The cold front brings in a big change in temperatures. After another afternoon near the 70s Wednesday, we drop to near freezing Wednesday night.

Windy Thursday:

Cooler and very windy weather kicks in Thursday. The departing weather system that brought Wednesday's rain creates strong wind gusts, which could become a hazard.

Southwest winds gust over 40 mph by the middle of Thursday morning, then could hit 50 mph or greater throughout the afternoon. The winds slowly die off Thursday evening and night. Wind Advisories go into effect between 9 am and 7 pm all across northern Illinois to highlight when the worst of the winds will be.

Temperatures drop to the low 50s, or about 20 degrees colder than Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cooler and quieter:

We stay in the low 50s on Friday, then dip to the upper 40s over the weekend. The weather early next week doesn't look any warmer. We may see some milder weather in the 60s by next weekend.

The weather stays mainly dry and somewhat cloudy. There are slight chances for rain between Sunday and the middle of next week.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

