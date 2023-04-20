Stormy weather leads to a chilly and cloudy weekend ahead

Showers and storms are back in the forecast for the day ahead. Depending on how conditions line up, a low risk for severe weather may be in play.
As our first round of showers and storms pushes out of the area the rest of the morning sees a mix of clouds and sunshine as temperatures warming back into the upper 60s to low 70s.
Depending on how much sunshine and warmth we see in the morning and afternoon hours will determine just how severe the evening is. Have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts just in case.
We could see freezing weather at night this weekend. Protect any plants accordingly. Next week slowly warms back up but only into the 50s and 60s.