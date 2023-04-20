 Skip to main content
Stormy weather leads to a chilly and cloudy weekend ahead

  Updated
Showers and storms are back in the forecast for the day ahead. Depending on how conditions line up, a low risk for severe weather may be in play.

As our first round of showers and storms pushes out of the area the rest of the morning sees a mix of clouds and sunshine as temperatures warming back into the upper 60s to low 70s. 

Depending on how much sunshine and warmth we see in the morning and afternoon hours will determine just how severe the evening is. Have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts just in case.

A cold front moves in by the evening. This sparks Round 2 of storms. Depending on how stormy the late morning to early afternoon is, we may see isolated severe weather during this round. If the morning stays too stormy and eats up all of the available energy, we likely avoid severe weather. 
 
A few showers may linger into Friday morning however dry and sunny weather returns for Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. The weekend drops back into late winter conditions as clouds and spotty rain and snow showers return for Saturday, Sunday stays cloudy and dry. 
We could see freezing weather at night this weekend. Protect any plants accordingly. Next week slowly warms back up but only into the 50s and 60s.

