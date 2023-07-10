Stormy stretch may bring helpful rainfall

We have multiple chances for rain and storms in the coming days, though a risk for severe weather is one unfortunate side effect.
The rounds of rain look to arrive early Tuesday morning, again Tuesday evening, and possibly during the first half of Wednesday. Additional chances may come Friday. These aren't all slam dunk chances, so some spots may miss out on the beneficial rain.
Chance #1 comes through early Tuesday. Showers and storms sweep across Wisconsin, but likely fizzle as they get to us. Look for a low chance for rain and isolated storms around sunrise.
We get a long break from the rain over the rest of Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s.
Storms fire up again near Lake Michigan Tuesday afternoon, then could spread in our direction by Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. We stand currently at a 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather, with threats including hail, damaging wind gusts, and flooding rainfall.
We may see those threats again Wednesday. While the risks remain low for now, stay tuned through the week for details on when and where these strong storms and flooding threats line up.
Temperatures drop back to the 70s Wednesday, then return to the 80s starting Thursday. Thursday looks dry and sunny, then another chance for storms develops Friday. We should see dry weather again this weekend.