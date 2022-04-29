Stormy Saturday weather could bring severe storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A few rounds of showers and storms sweep through the Stateline at the start of the weekend. Severe storms could erupt in the afternoon, if a few moving parts line up right.
Quieter to start:
Light rain falls around the Stateline through Friday evening. This may not wash out your evening plans, but be ready for a steady rain for a while. The weather dries out briefly overnight.
Another round of showers and storms slides in around sunrise Saturday. This round won't be severe, but a few rumbles of thunder and a couple downpours are possible.
The rain should quit by the end of the morning. Temperatures rise to near 70 degrees again thanks in part to breezy southeast winds.
Severe storm window:
The morning activity goes a long way to determining if we get severe weather or not Saturday afternoon. If the morning round of rain lingers too long or leaves to many clouds behind, we won't get a chance to recharge for afternoon severe weather.
For now, the chance that we recharge is higher, so the Stateline is at a 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms. Scattered severe storms are possible at this level.
Our risk window is roughly between 2 and 5 pm Saturday. Strong to severe storms bubble up ahead of a cold front. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes are all possible.
Storms exit quickly Saturday evening, then we'll stay dry and quiet for the rest of the weekend.
Cooler with some rain:
Starting Sunday, we are back in a cooler pattern. It won't be as chilly as this past week, but the weather isn't quite back to where we usually see it.
Sunday falls back to the upper 50s, with a mainly cloudy sky. Temperatures rebound to the middle 60s Monday with dry weather.
Showers and storms return Tuesday and Thursday, with dry weather in between. Temperatures also alternate; we'll see a few days in the 50s sprinkled in next week.