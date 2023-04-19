Stormy pattern lasts into Thursday

Two more rounds of showers and storms head our way Thursday. Depending on how conditions line up, a low risk for severe weather may be in play.
Round 1 slides through during the morning. A large area of storms fires up over Iowa overnight; these should be on a weakening trend as they hit us but be prepared for strong wind gusts and brief downpours. The storms linger through the morning, then should exit by midday.
During a break in the afternoon, look for temperatures to slide up to around 70 thanks to a warm front passing through. The warmth doesn't last past Thursday, however.
A cold front moves in by the evening. This sparks Round 2 of storms. Depending on how stormy the morning is, we may see isolated severe weather during this round. If the morning stays too stormy and eats up all of the available energy, we likely avoid severe weather.
Seeing sunshine and heat in the afternoon may help the atmosphere recharge. We'll have to wait and see what the morning storms do to determine how severe the evening is. Have ways to get severe weather alerts just in case.
By Friday, the weather is dry again but cooler. Temperatures fall back to around 60. The weekend falls even more and into the upper 40s both days. Saturday may have spotty rain and snow showers, but Sunday stays cloudy and dry.
We could see freezing weather at night this weekend. Protect any plants accordingly.
Next week slowly warms back up but only into the 50s and 60s.