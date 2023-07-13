Stormy pattern lasts into the weekend

Showers and storms stick around into the start of the weekend, but thankfully your weekend plans won't get washed out as the upcoming activity stays scattered.
A few spotty showers and storms are rumbling into the area around sunrise this morning. These likely won't hang around for long but be ready for some rain or a quick downpour as you head out the door.
We'll catch a break from the middle of the morning through the early afternoon. Temperatures during this time rise to the upper 80s. Conditions may feel like 90 degrees thanks to the humid air in place.
During the late afternoon to evening, scattered showers and storms return. We may get some brief downpours, gusty winds, and lightning as threats, so know where to go to get indoors if you hear thunder. The scattered storms may linger into early Saturday morning.
After another break, more isolated rain and storms may develop Saturday afternoon. Temperatures stay in the middle 80s.
Starting Sunday, the weather looks to dry up and stay sunny, although an isolated shower or storm is possible again in the afternoon. Temperatures cool slightly and into the upper 70s to low 80s. The dry and warm weather lasts through Tuesday. We could see some spotty showers return Wednesday, then clear and comfortably warm weather returns to round out next week.