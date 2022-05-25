Storms this afternoon may become strong to severe

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wednesday will bring showers into the area along with a severe potential into the afternoon.
Severe potential:
This morning showers are slowly approaching the area as temperatures sit within the upper 50's. Some spots will start today dry as showers slowly move in, bringing some pockets of heavier rain and even a few rumbles of thunder.
Any storms that will develop early will pose little to no severe threat. The severe threat will increase by the afternoon. Timing for any storms to being strong to severe will fall mainly between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. As we head into the overnight hours, the severe threat will begin to wane.
Our entire area is under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential with all threats on the table even a low tornado risk. The activity moving in early may damper some of the potential for storms to gain stretch later, stay tuned to the forecast for any updates.
Some scattered showers and storms may linger into tonight with more dry time expected. Thursday may start out dry but chances for rain remain before we dry off into portions of Friday.
Holiday weekend:
Friday morning may see a few showers but most of the day will stay dry as will a majority of the long weekend. Temperatures Friday will only reach into the lower 70's. Sunshine will dominate through Monday with a warmup settling in.
Summertime heat:
As most of this week has stayed below average, summertime heat will soon return. Starting Sunday, forecast highs will reach into the 80's. The first half of next week will bring temperatures into the upper 80's if not lower 90's for well above average weather.
Along with the heat, dry conditions will also set in. Sunshine is set to dominate for a few days as the heat also takes over. This is all thanks to a ridging pattern helping us lock into this pattern.
By the end of next week, the extended forecast hints temperatures will fall back to the middle 70's.