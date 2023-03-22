Storms rumble through Thursday morning

You may be woken up to thunder overnight as storms make a return to the area. Later this week, we may replace spring storms with a wintry mix.
Drizzly weather works into the Stateline as the evening goes along, then spotty storms develop around midnight. Between 3 and 4 am, the main round of more widespread storms rumbles through.
This activity may bring gusty winds, downpours, frequent lightning, and possibly small hail. While severe weather may stay just to our south, have ways to get weather alerts just in case.
Those predawn storms are out quickly. By sunrise, we may see lingering lighter rain, then the showers dry up by mid-morning. The rest of Thursday stays cloudy with cooler weather. Temperatures only warm into the middle 40s.
Friday remains quiet and cloudy with temperatures in the middle 40s. Friday night, however, sees rain showers and possibly snow return to the area. The showers start up late as rain and could switch over to a rain/snow mix or even straight snow by Saturday morning.
We may see a few inches of slushy accumulation, but this all depends on how warm the ground, surface temperatures, and temperatures aloft are. Stay tuned as we continue to track whether snow is able to stick or not early Saturday.
The rest of the weekend remains mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the 40s. From there, another rain/snow mix is possible Sunday night. Again, slushy accumulation is possible if conditions line up right.
We catch a break from the on-and-off showers next week, while temperatures warm back up into the 50s again.