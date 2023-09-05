 Skip to main content
Storms rumble in as the hot air moves out

  • Updated
After a few early morning storms, we start to cool off after a hot weekend. See how much we drop in the forecast video.

Temperatures get back to September levels over the rest of the week. As we cool off, spotty storms tonight and showers tomorrow are possible.

The Stateline continues to sit at a 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms, mainly for gusty winds and hail. The storms are likely to fizzle out upon arrival, but we'll need to stay ready for activity after 8 pm.

Most locations may not see storms until midnight or later. The storms are scattered, so some spots may stay dry. Any rain or storm should be out by sunrise.

Behind the storms, the first cold front comes through. Temperatures drop to between the upper 70s to right about 80 degrees.

A partly to mostly cloudy sky lingers. A few spotty light rain showers are possible in the afternoon, but those should dry up by the evening hours.

The rest of the week remains mainly sunny and cooler. Temperatures fall all the way to the upper 60s for Thursday, then slowly warm back up to the upper 70s by this weekend. We'll see sunshine each day Thursday to Sunday.

Early next week, the weather cools back down to the low 70s. There is a low chance for rain on Monday, then a higher chance for rain and showers on Tuesday. 

