Storms may interrupt early weekend plans

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Scattered showers and storms develop Saturday, getting the holiday weekend off to a slightly soggy start. Another long stretch of dry weather makes up for the wet early weekend weather.
Friday wraps up with warm and dry conditions under a few clouds. Look for temperatures in the 80s to 70s during the evening, then the upper 60s at night.
Saturday starts dry, with increasing clouds. Rain and storms look to hold off until the afternoon, so we have some dry time to enjoy during the start of the weekend.
A cold front sparks scattered showers and storms during the early afternoon. Most spots likely see rain by the early evening hours. While severe weather isn't likely, make sure to move inside as soon as you hear thunder. Be ready for quick downpours as the storms slide through.
We should be dry by late Saturday evening. Temperatures are a little cooler for Saturday, with highs in the low 80s.
The rest of the holiday weekend is cooler and comfortable. Sunday is mainly sunny, with highs in the middle 70s. Labor Day may just get to 80 degrees, but not much warmer than that. Sunshine sticks around for the holiday.
Next week provides similar weather, with lots of sunshine, slightly humid conditions, and highs in the low 80s. We may get into the 70s for a while by next weekend.