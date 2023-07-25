Storms kick off a muggy Wednesday

The weather turns even hotter as we get into the middle of the week and beyond. Stormy weather may join in, starting with a chance for strong storms late overnight.
The storms most likely arrive after 4 am and are with us through sunrise. We currently sit at a 1 out of 5 when it comes to severe weather risks. Torrential downpours and large hail are the main threats with any strong to severe storms. The heavy rain should exit after the middle of the morning, and the rest of the day looks to stay dry. More strong storms are possible just to our east around Chicago during the afternoon.
Additional storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. For now, these are trending just to our east, so we may avoid them all together. A 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather lingers in the evening.
Once the chance for storms clears, we are hot and humid. Temperatures hit the low 90s, with the heat index right around 100 degrees. Mostly sunny weather is likely as the wildfire haze moves out.
Thursday is quiet and hot. Under a sunny sky, temperatures warm to the middle 90s. With the high humidity, conditions feel like 100 degrees by the afternoon. Find ways to stay cool!
Friday could feel like 100 degrees or hotter as temperatures and humidity levels don't change. There is another chance for storms Friday evening through Saturday morning.
The weekend cools off thanks for a cold front coming through. After a chance for morning storms Saturday, the weather stays dry, quiet, sunny, and a lot less humid. Temperatures drop to the middle 80s. We look to stay in the middle 80s throughout next week. More rain chances come Tuesday and beyond.