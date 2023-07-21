Storms arrive before next week's heat wave

Watch out for isolated showers and storms at times this weekend, but thankfully the storms won't wash out your weekend plans. Once the weather dries up, we get into some of the hottest weather (so far) this year.
Saturday and Sunday are very similar to each other. Both days are mostly sunny, with temperatures ranging from the low 80s Saturday to the middle 80s Sunday.
Isolated showers and storms bubble up in the afternoon heat Saturday. This won't washout your afternoon and evening, but keep an eye out for brief downpours and lightning. Move indoors immediately if you hear thunder. The storms should dry up after sunset.
Sunday has a slight chance for rain in the morning, then widely isolated storms in the afternoon. Most spots end up staying dry.
Next week, the weather stays dry, yet the heat and humidity will be the big story. Temperatures hit the 90s starting Tuesday, and could peak in the middle 90s by Thursday. With the high humidity, conditions may feel like 100 degrees. Pace yourself, drink lots of water, and have a cool spot to get to when the heat hits.
We may see the heat relax by next weekend. Storm chances may return by that point too.